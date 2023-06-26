topStoriesenglish2626989
Android Users Face Fewer Usability Problems Compared To iOS: Report

The report analysed 12 common operations such as “how to screen record”, “how to share my location”, “how to take a screenshot”, and others on Android and iOS.

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:39 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Users of Android are less likely to encounter usability problems than their iOS counterparts, suggesting that Android may be a more intuitive operating system, a new report has shown. According to a smartphone comparison, service provider Green Smartphones, Android is 58 percent easier to use than Apple’s operating system.

The report analysed 12 common operations such as “how to screen record”, “how to share my location”, “how to take a screenshot”, and others on Android and iOS. (Also Read: This IIT Engineer Quit US Job And Started Sid Dairy Farm In India And Become Dairy Entrepreneur)

Following analysis, Android outperformed iOS in ten of these twelve areas, with fewer users needing to look up instructions. Android only trailed iOS in screenshots and QR code scanning, whereas iOS appeared more intuitive to users. (Also Read: War Of Billionaire: Musk, Tata, Mittal & Amazon On One Side, Ambani On Other For Satellite Spectrum)

Moreover, the report said that "about 2,26,000 monthly searches are made by users looking to perform basic to intermediate-level tasks on Android, compared to around 3,58,000 on iOS -- a 58.41 percent difference. This is despite the fact that the total number of iPhone users has only just slightly eclipsed the number of Android users in the US".

The report examined Google search volume in the US and used the average monthly search volume for the previous 12 months for the analysis.

