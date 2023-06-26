This IIT Engineer Quit US Job And Started Sid Dairy Farm In India And Become Dairy Entrepreneur

New Delhi: Rarely does someone choose to give up their luxurious lifestyle and live simply in order to pursue their passion. But here the IIT graduate left his lucrative position at Intel in the US to launch a dairy in Hyderabad, India. Their efforts paid off today, as the dairy farm is now a firm with 44 crores in revenue.

Here we have curated a glimpse of how an Intel employee who left the US and returned to India developed the Sid Dairy Farm, which has a 44 crore turnover and rose to the position of a dairy entrepreneur.

Kishore Indukuri: Background

In Hyderabad, Kishore grew up in a middle-class family. His mother's name is Lakshmi, and his father's name is Narasimha Raju. His father spent 25 years as an engineer with Mahindra & Mahindra. His younger brother is a software engineer, while his mother was a housewife.

Kishore Indukuri: Education

Kishore Indukuri graduated from Little Flower Junior College with a Class 12 diploma after completing his 10th-grade year at Nalanda Vidyalaya High School. IIT Kharagpur is where he received his B Sc in Chemistry.

Karnataka is where Kishore Indukuri was born. He received his IIT Kharagpur degree. He travelled to the University of Massachusetts in the USA to continue his studies. Later, he earned his doctorate in polymer science from the same university where he also completed his post-graduate engineering studies at the University of Massachusetts.

Kishore Indukuri: Professional Career

Kishore began working for US-based technology business Intel Corporation in Chandler, Arizona, as a Senior Quality and Reliability Engineer after receiving his Ph.D. He was given permission by Intel to visit South Korea, Japan, and other nations in Europe.

Before he made the decision to go back to India, Kishore Indukuri was employed by Intel Corporation as a Senior Processing Engineer. In Chandler, Kishore had purchased a home close to the Intel office. In the US, life may get extremely cozy.

But there was something lacking in his life. Kishore was seeking a powerful kick.

Kishore wanted to go back to India to work since he was dissatisfied with his well-paying job there. He spent six years working for Intel before deciding to return to India from the United States.

Kishore Indukuri: Starting Of Entrepreneurship

Finally, IIT graduate Kishore Indukuri, who also holds Master's and Doctoral degrees from the University of Massachusetts, quit his well-paying, stable, and lucrative career at Intel in the US in order to move back to India.

Kishore tried his hand at as many different enterprises as he could once he got back to Hyderabad. He helped students prepare for the GRE and TOEFL. He also planted veggies. Over the course of two years, he made investments totaling around Rs 1 crore in various firms.

He soon discovered that the choices for clean and safe milk were few. His dairy so began in 2012 with a just 20-cow investment. He stopped operating his other businesses and devoted himself to this dairy farm.

Kishore Indukuri initially offered milk for sale in the wholesale sector. Since the production cost was about 30 cents per liter, he lost money by selling at a price of 15 cents per liter.

He began personally milking the cows and then began bringing them to the consumers, which was a difficult operation.

In order to interact with people, Kishore Indukuri went to housing societies and community centres. The milk was then given a longer shelf life by setting up a freeze and store mechanism.

He disseminated leaflets about the advantages of milk without water, antibiotics, preservatives, or hormones around his region. Before ordering, he instructed customers to sample the milk. His wife Hima designed the pamphlets. After his son Siddhartha, he gave the farm the name Sid dairy farm.

By 2018, the dairy farm in Indukuri has overtaken all other milk suppliers in Hyderabad. His dairy farm buys milk from 1500 farmers and distributes more than 25,000 litres of milk to around 6,000 clients in and around Hyderabad.

At Sid Dairy Farm in Shahbad, which has evolved into a 44-crore firm, there are more than 100 cows. The dairy farm now employs 120 people, generates 40 crores in revenue annually, and has expanded its activities.