Apple begins mass production of iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5; launch expected on March 8: Report

San Francisco: Apple suppliers have reportedly started production of new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE.

According to the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories.

The new iPad Air is also expected to launch with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and 5G support on cellular models.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera.

One can also expect the same 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a USB-C Port, Touch ID embedded on the power button.

Both the new iPad Air and iPhone SE models are expected to be announced on March 8.

In addition, the iPhone maker may also launch a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to support ProMotion.