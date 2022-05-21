हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple HomePod

Apple could launch new HomePod by early 2023: Speculated features, price and more

AppleAis likely planning to launch a new version of its HomePod smart speaker in late 2022 or by early 2023. 

Apple could launch new HomePod by early 2023: Speculated features, price and more

New Delhi: Tech giant AppleAis likely planning to launch a new version of its HomePod smart speaker in late 2022 or by early 2023. According to reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is targeting the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year for launching the next HomePod model, 9To5mac reported. Presumably, this will be a larger model than the HomePod mini, but one with features that help bring the cost down from $300 like its predecessor.

Apple currently sells the $99 HomePod mini as the only model. The original HomePod with much more impressive sound was discontinued last year after a price cut from $349 to $299.

Kuo went on to say that while he views smart speakers as "undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem", he doesn`t think Apple has realised how to be successful in the smart speaker domain. Also Read: Maintaining low bank account balance? You can miss out on benefits worth Rs 4 lakhs: Here’s how

The analyst, recently, predicted that the tech giant is developing a new version of the Apple TV set-top box with the goal of lowering the cost structure. Also Read: Paytm Q4 Results: Quarterly loss widens, revenue jumps 89% to 1,540.9 crore

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple HomePodAppleHomepod MiniHomePod
Next
Story

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 10 years of marriage, recreates wedding picture with wife

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Namaste India: Relief from bad weather in Ramban - Obstacle in rescue work