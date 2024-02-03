Apple Declares Final MacBook Featuring Disc Drive As 'Obsolete'

New Delhi: The most recent MacBook featuring an optical disc drive from Apple has been officially added to its list of obsolete products. This model includes a 13.3-inch display which provides users with options between a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 or a 2.9GHz Core i7, along with a maximum of 8GB RAM and a hard disk drive with a capacity of up to 1TB.

The discontinuation of laptops equipped with optical disc drives marks the end of an era as these devices no longer align with current market demands. The majority of laptops no longer include this feature except for a few exceptions.

Apple was among the early adopters in the process of eliminating disc drives and no subsequent models featured this capability after the mid-2012 MacBook Pro. Apple halted the sales of this specific model in October 2016, which had been the entry-level choice for some time. There have been no updates for the model for several years making it unsupported since the launch of macOS Big Sur.

Apple categorizes products into two groups, namely Obsolete and Vintage, once they surpass their life cycle. Products are deemed vintage "when Apple ceased distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago."

On the other hand, products are considered obsolete when "Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago." Consequently, "Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products," and service providers are unable to order parts for repairs.