Apple delays reopening of office indefinitely; each employee to get $1,000 work from home bonus

New Delhi: With the rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe and particularly in the US, Apple has indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date. But that’s not all as all employees of the world’s most valuable company will also reportedly receive a $1,000 bonus for "work-from-home" needs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent an email to staff, saying the return-to-work date is "yet to be determined", NBC News’ Zoe Schiffer said in a tweet. In the email, the Apple chief also announced that all employees will receive $1,000 each to be used for "work-from-home needs".

"Tim Cook just sent out an email delaying Apple`s return to work to a date `yet to be determined`. He also said the company is giving every corporate employee $1,000 to spend on home office equipment," Schiffer said in her tweet.

The company has also confirmed to media outlets. An Apple spokesperson confirmed the $1,000 bonus to The Verge and says it will apply to every employee, including retail workers.

Previously, Apple had decided February 1, 2022, as the return date to the office for its employees worldwide. The tech giant was planning to prepare a hybrid workplace in 2022.

However, the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant may have forced Apple to roll back its decision of calling employees back to the office. Also Read: Bank employees to go on a 2-day strike from today: Here’s how banking services will remain impacted

So far in the ongoing week, Apple had to close to three retail stores in response to the growing resurgence. The retail store in Texas was shut after at least four of its staff members were found Covid-19 positive, the media reported. Also Read: HAL signs Rs 2400 crore contract with BEL for light combat aircraft manufacturing

Live TV

#mute