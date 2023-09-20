Apple Doubles Pre-Orders For New iPhones In India From Last Year, Gears Up For Bumper Diwali

New Delhi: Apple, which is all set to hand over the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 as well as the locally-assembled iPhone 15 Plus to Indian users on September 22, has received tremendous response to the pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series in the country -- nearly 50 percent more from last year -- reliable industry and retail sources said on Wednesday.

Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year's iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, driven by the premiumization trend that is now maturing, the uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.

Sources told IANS that the Apple Online Store has seen stupendous traffic for pre-orders, offering attractive schemes, trade-ins, and more. According to industry experts, Apple is riding on the "premiumization" trend, where smartphone users in the country are looking to buy their third or fourth smartphone.

“iPhone being one of the most aspirational smartphones, coupled with big features upgrade for the iPhone 15 series, is attracting those increasingly 'smartphone dependent' users to upgrade to the best,“ Neil Shah, research vice president at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.