Apple event on April 20: Here’s what to expect

Technology giant Apple will host the event today at 10 pm and it is expected to announce some of the key products which include new iPads, Apple TV, iMacs, AirTags, and many more.

Apple`s voice assistant Siri also revealed that the company plans to hold an event on April 20, where it may launch new products including 2021 iPads, iPhones, and Macbooks.

New iPads

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro with mini-LED display technology which will have higher power efficiency and a lower risk of burn-in. It will also be brighter than the previous model.

A new iPad mini is also expected to be launched in the event with an 8.4-inch display and it will have larger bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. A new A14 bionic chip that Apple is also said to come with the new iPad Pro.

iMac

Apple is also scheduled to release a new line-up of iMacs in different colors.

Apple TV

Apple TV is also expected to be launched at the event along with AirTags. It might come with 120Hz displays and will come with a remote.

Apple will also announce a release date for iOS 14.5 at the event.

Live TV

#mute