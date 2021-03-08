Apple Event on March 23: Will Airtags, MacBook Pro be launched?

Apple Event which is touted to be in March could be hosted on March 23, if that happens, then it is going to collide with the OnePlus 9 series launch event.

A new tip by tipster Jon Prosser and Chinese leaker Kang suggests that the Apple Event for the rumoured iPad Pro 2021 and MacBook Pro will take place on March 23. The company could also launch the long-rumoured Apple AirTags at the March Apple Event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is expected that Apple could host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware which would include a new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models.

iPad Pro (2021)

Apple could unveil the iPad Pro (2021), which is rumoured to come with a mini-LED display. The new iPad Pro models could also include 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip.

Apple TV (2021)

Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple TV with some changes and it could include an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements, including 64GB and 128GB storage options.

AirTags

Apple is expected to bring the AirTags at its spring event in 2021. The company is rumoured to have designed to take on Tile is said to have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It is also likely to come with a removable battery.