Apple Excited To ‘Build On Long-standing History’: Tim Cook

Apple has completed its 25 years in India. On the occasion, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a special note wherein he said that Apple is ‘excited to build on its long-standing history’ in the country and support its customers.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” said Cook said in a statement. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,” he added.

In addition to this, Apple also shared its key milestones that it has achieved over the years in India. The company, in a blog post, revealed that it supports more than one million jobs in the country right now. “A testament to the tremendous growth of developers in India, App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018,” Apple wrote in a blog post.

“At the iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru, Apple works one-on-one with developers to help take their apps from good to great. Since 2017, the accelerator has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers, enabling them to build on their ideas and bring cutting-edge apps to the market,” the company added.

The company also shared that its newly launched Apple Music classic and Apple Music apps elevate local artists like Mali, Armaan Malik, DIVINE, and Sandunes through expert curation and editorial. Additionally, the company said that the company aims to become 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. This includes the company’s manufacturing facilities in India. Apple said that its Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 percent clean energy for their Apple operations.

Talking about manufacturing iPhones in India. Apple said that it began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, it has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components. “Apple’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country,” the company wrote.

Additionally, the company is working with a host of NGOs in the country, including the Akanksha Foundation, EnAble India, and Barefoot College International, and Frank Water among others.

It is worth noting that the news comes shortly ahead of the company launching its retails stores in the country in Mumbai and in Delhi later this week.

