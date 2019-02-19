Apple expected to refresh iPad, MacBook Pro line-up: Report

San Francisco: Apple is expected to refresh its offerings in iPad, MacBook Pro, monitors and iPhones even as the company has been bearing heavy losses in 2019, according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

"Kuo says that the 2019 iPhone models will retain the 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes along with lightning connectivity, the current 9.7-inch iPad will increase in size to 10.2-inch and the company will return to the display market with a 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor," 9To5Mac reported on Monday.

The iPhones are expected to feature ultra-wide band connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted glass casing, bilateral wireless recharge for charging other devices, upgraded Face ID, larger batteries and a triple camera design for iPhone 11 Max.

According to Kuo, this year, Apple may also release two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors, a new MacBook Pro between 16 inches and 16.5 inches in a new design with "easy to upgrade components".

Currently, the 13-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at 16GB RAM, but Kuo suggests that the iPhone-maker may add a 32GB RAM option also.

"Kuo adds that the Apple Watch ECG function will come to additional countries this year along with a ceramic casing design and AirPods 2 will support wireless charging and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity," the report added.

Though the launch dates of all the products remain unclear, the first ones are expected to come in March.