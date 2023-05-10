topStoriesenglish2605525
Apple Introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available for Rs 4,500 from May 23 on apple.com and at Apple Store locations beginning May 24.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:19 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper, as the company celebrates the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

The new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colours and five others   black and brown symbolise Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

This year's design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-moulded into the final band.

In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout.

No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community, said the company.

