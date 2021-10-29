हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple iOS 15.2 beta rolled out with new features, check them out

The 'App Privacy' report will show which app has access to your sensitive information like location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts across the last seven days.

Apple iOS 15.2 beta rolled out with new features, check them out

New Delhi: Taking users' privacy to a new level, Apple has put the 'App Privacy' report feature in iOS 15.2 beta that will allow users to see what sort of personal data apps have accessed on their iPhones.

The 'App Privacy' report will show which app has access to your sensitive information like location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts across the last seven days.

"Apple has seeded the first betas of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to developers for testing purposes, with the update adding promised iOS 15 features like App Privacy Report," reports MacRumors.

The report will also show which other web domains the app contacted and let you compare that with the websites you visited directly in the app.

The 'App Privacy' report was first showcased at Apple 'WWDC' developer conference this year.

The report is available in iOS 15.2 beta in the privacy section of the Settings app.

The report arrives at a time when iOS App Store privacy policies have not bode well with major tech companies like Facebook and Snap who have blamed the Ad Tracking Transparency feature for hitting their business goals.

It took Google nearly two months to adjust to iOS App Store privacy labels.

The iOS 15.2, via the Communication Safety feature, will also warn children and parents when sexually-explicit photos are received or sent from a child's device, the report noted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleIOSiOS 15.2
Next
Story

Facebook changes its company name to Meta, here's why

Must Watch

PT8M12S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day