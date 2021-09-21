Apple iOS 15 launched for iPhone users: Check features and more

After the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has released its latest software iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

The new operating system comes with features such as Focus Mode, Live Text, SharePlay, and more for users of the iPhone 6s and beyond. Besides that, iPad OS 15 will come with home screen widgets to iPads, updates to FaceTime, and more.

FaceTime is quite similar to Zoom as it will now allow the participants of a video call in grid view and its biggest advantage will be to add non-Apple users to FaceTime calls. Now users can also get an option of making FaceTime links to share and invite others to a video chat.

With the launch of iOS 15, users sharing the links, images, and other content in Messages are featured in a new Shared with You section.

iOS 15 comes with an interesting feature which is known as Live Text in photos. This will further allow users to copy numbers and text in a picture. Live text will work in Photos, screenshots, Safari, and in the Camera app.

In addition to that, Apple Maps has also received new features which will allow users to view a wide range of elevation data, road colors, and driving directions, 3D landmarks, along with an improved night mode. Users can also pin nearby public transit stops and station information to their iPhone and Apple Watch devices, and receive automatic updates and notifications as they ride and approach the stop.

There is a new feature named Spotlight that shows users more information at a glance with new rich search results for artists, entertainers, TV shows, and movies, as well as your contacts.

Live TV

#mute