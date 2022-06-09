New Delhi: Apple has finally unveiled the iOS 16 at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). On the first day of the mega event, the tech giant highlighted the new features that will be arriving on iPhones with the upcoming operating system, the iOS 16. However, the company has also noted that it won’t be rolled out for iPhone users as of now. It is expected that the iOS 16 will be rolled out with the launch of the Apple iPhone 14, which will probably take place in the month of September or October 2022.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to experience the iOS 16 ahead of the public rollout, as Apple runs an iOS Beta programme for users who want to use the operating system now, even if it got some minor flaws.

So, if you are an iPhone user and your model is eligible for receiving the iOS 16 update, you can join the iOS Beta programme to use the upcoming features much ahead of everyone else.

Apple has announced that the public betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, HomePod software version 16 and watchOS 9 are coming soon. “As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think," the company had said.

Check How To Register For iOS 16 Beta Program

At present, the iOS 16 is in the developer beta stage. The tech giant is expected to soon roll out the Beta program for all. Apple iPhone users can join the iOS 16 Beta Program by visiting the official Apple website. You can enable the notification for the program so that you can get an alert as soon as it is opened to the public. Also Read: “Let’s all do something about it…” Harsh Goenka urges action against wastage of food in industrialised regions

When will the iOS 16 Beta Program Begin?

According to media reports, the iOS 16 Beta program will open for the public in July 2022. Also Read: India among top 10 global economies for FDI in 2021 despite dip in investment to $45 billion: UN