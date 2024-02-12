trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720561
Apple iOS 18 May Feature UI Design Similar To VisionOS; Details Here

VisionOS already shares similarities with iOS, featuring rounded corners, shadows, and depth in its design. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Apple iOS 18 May Feature UI Design Similar To VisionOS; Details Here

New Delhi: The tech community is buzzing with anticipation as rumors circulate about Apple's upcoming iOS 18 update. Speculation points to significant changes, including the introduction of advanced generative AI features and a possible design revamp inspired by VisionOS. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook has now officially announced that these features are indeed slated for release in 2024.

In addition to the ongoing speculation, there's another rumor circulating that suggests the aesthetics of iOS 18 might undergo a significant overhaul. There's talk of Apple possibly drawing inspiration from VisionOS for the design direction. (Also Read: Why Is Google's Bard AI Chatbox Renamed Gemini? Know Features Of Gemini Advanced And Availability)

VisionOS is the newest operating system developed by Apple which premiered alongside the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset earlier this month in February. According to reports from The Verifier via 9to5Mac, iOS 18 is anticipated to incorporate visual elements inspired by VisionOS. (Also Read: Vivo Y200e 5G Spotted On Google Play Console, May Launch In India By February End, Check Tipped Specs)

VisionOS already shares similarities with iOS, featuring rounded corners, shadows, and depth in its design. Notably, parallels can also be drawn with the tvOS app. The Verifier indicates that the redesign might encompass system menus and built-in Apple apps such as Safari.

While the speculated changes to iOS 18 are exciting, it's crucial to remember that they are currently based on rumors. The potential for a significant overhaul alongside advanced AI features is indeed intriguing. However, concrete details are expected to be revealed at the WWDC 2024 event.

