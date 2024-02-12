Vivo Y200e 5G Spotted On Google Play Console, May Launch In India By February End, Check Tipped Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is expected to launch its Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone in India. The company has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the smartphone. But, it is rumoured that Vivo will reportedly launch in India by February end. However, the handset has surfaced online on more than one occasion over the past few days, along with some of its key specifications and features.

Now, the Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console after being seen on Geekbench and receiving Bluetooth SIG certification. According to the listing on Google Play Console, the purported model showcases the front and rear design of the smartphone. (Also Read: How To Save Your Parking Spot in Android Auto, Follow THESE 6 Steps)

On the front, it features a punch-hole screen, while the blue-colored back panel houses a rectangle module with three cameras and an LED flash. The overall design of the Vivo Y200e 5G resembles that of the Vivo Y200 5G, with one significant difference: the Y200 5G has a dual-camera setup, whereas the Y200e has an additional camera.

Let’s delve into the expected specifications of the Vivo Y200e 5G Smartphone

Vivo Y200e 5G Processor

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 613 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Vivo Y200e 5G Design And Display

The report also suggests that the phone will likely feature a faux leather back panel with an anti-stain coating. Additionally, the handset is expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen with a 6.67 inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Vivo Y200e 5G Battery

Furthermore, the report states that the Vivo Y200e 5G is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo Y200e 5G's Audio and Durability Features

It may also come equipped with dual stereo speakers and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y200e 5G OS

The model is also expected to ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. (Also Read: Google Pixel Phones May Get New Adaptive Touch Feature Based On Environment)

Note: This article outlines the anticipated features and specifications of the Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone, offering insight into what consumers can expect from this upcoming device.