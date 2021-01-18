हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 camera, sensor, display –Here's all we know about these 3 major features

All the phones in the iPhone 13 series are expected to be equipped with LiDAR sensors.

Apple iPhone 13 camera, sensor, display –Here&#039;s all we know about these 3 major features

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 line-up this year with new reports coming every now and then regarding the upcoming features. 

Here's all we know about these 3 major features --camera, sensor, display.

LiDAR sensors

All the phones in the iPhone 13 series are expected to be equipped with LiDAR sensors, reports GizChina. Due to the popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro series, there are now speculations that the entire iPhone 13 series will introduce the ToF LiDAR scanner, it reported. First appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March 2020, the LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

Apple iPhone 13 camera upgrades

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology. According to Kuo, the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports MacRumors.

OLED displays

It has been reported that Apple iPhone 13 may use Samsung 120 Hz OLED displays in two top-end iPhone 13 models later this year. Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display, reports South Korean website The Elec. The iPhone 13 line-up may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With IANS Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 13iPhone 13iPhoneApple India
Next
Story

Signal back after 24-hour outage, users facing error messages
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Hearing in Supreme Court regarding tractor rally of farmers proposed for January 26, adjourned!