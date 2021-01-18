Apple iPhone 13 camera, sensor, display –Here's all we know about these 3 major features

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 line-up this year with new reports coming every now and then regarding the upcoming features.

Here's all we know about these 3 major features --camera, sensor, display.

LiDAR sensors

All the phones in the iPhone 13 series are expected to be equipped with LiDAR sensors, reports GizChina. Due to the popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro series, there are now speculations that the entire iPhone 13 series will introduce the ToF LiDAR scanner, it reported. First appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March 2020, the LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

Apple iPhone 13 camera upgrades

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology. According to Kuo, the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports MacRumors.

OLED displays

It has been reported that Apple iPhone 13 may use Samsung 120 Hz OLED displays in two top-end iPhone 13 models later this year. Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display, reports South Korean website The Elec. The iPhone 13 line-up may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With IANS Inputs