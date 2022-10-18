Get Apple iPhone 13 at effective price of Rs 41,090 during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022 part 2 is here and will be open for all consumers from October 19 to October 23. The first Big Diwali Sale by the e-commerce retailer ended on October 16 and keeping consumer demand in mind, Flipkart has come out with yet another sale. While there were no discounts on iPhone 13 during the previous Diwali sale, Flipkart has now partnered with the State Bank of India to provide a discount of up to Rs 2000 on smartphones across categories. While a user shopping from an SBI card will get a 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1250 on transactions above Rs 5000, those making EMI transactions will get a discount of Rs 2000.

Apple iPhone 13 which has emerged as the most popular iPhone model in India is priced around staggering Rs 60,000. While the 128 GB model in starlight colour costs Rs 60,990, other colours are available for 59,990.

How to reduce Apple iPhone price to Rs 41,090 on Flipkart?

Flipkart is offering a maximum exchange discount of Rs 16,900 on exchange apart from Rs 2000 on EMI transactions using the SBI card. Considering that you are opting for the iPhone 13 model priced at Rs 59,990 and buying it on EMI using SBI card, you get a discount of Rs 2000 which reduces the price to Rs 57,990. Now, there is a maximum exchange discount of Rs 16,900 and it depends on the phone model you are using. The maximum exchange discount brings down the prices to Rs 41,090. (Rs 59,990-Rs 2000-Rs 16,900=Rs 41,090).

Similar offers are available for Apple iPhone 13's 256 GB model which is priced at Rs 67,990. With similar discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 base variant can also be purchased for less than Rs 20,000.