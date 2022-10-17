Get iPhone 11 starting at Rs 15,840 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale -- Here's the rate calculation

New Delhi: Looks like the customers are in for some more treat this festive season. Online retailer Flipkart has now extended its Big Diwali sale. After concluding the first phase of the Big Diwali Sale on October 16, the e-commerce giant is now geared for the second round of festive sale resuming on October 19. The extension round of Flipkart Big Diwali sale will run until October 23.

During the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a Massive price drop. Customers, who missed the previous sale can avail the iPhone 11 at an unbelievable price, however, they will have to club various offer to get the discount. (Also read: Festive frenzy! Google is going to give 'Diwali surprise' to Indian users)

After calculating and clubbing all the offers, the iPhone 11 will be available at Rs 17,840 while the Red colour iPhone 11 can be grabbed at Rs Rs 15,840 the said price. (Also read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 to start again from October 19: Check top offers)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale extension: iPhone 11 at Rs 17,840 calculation

Current rate: Rs 41,990



Big Diwali Sale rate: Rs 35,990

Big Diwali Sale rate for Red colour iphone 11: Rs 33,990

Upto Rs 16,900 discount on exchange

10 percent discount, maximum upto Rs 1250 on Non-EMI transactions



Effective Sale price iPhone 11: Rs 17,840

Effective Sale price on Red colour variant of iPhone 11: Rs 15,840

Do note that the price mentioned above is for the base variant of the phone.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

iPhone 11 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) variants.