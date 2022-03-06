Apple iPhone 13 selling for Rs 57,900, check International Women’s Day offer

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is selling at an impressive discount as part of the International Women’s Day offer on Vijay Sales. The retailer is running a sale offer to celebrate International Women’s Day, which is on March 8.

Currently, Apple iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 71,900, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. Customers can additionally get a Rs 6000 cashback on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13 using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI cards.

Customers can get additional exchange discounts by trading in their old smartphones. So, for instance, if a customer trades n their old smartphone with a minimum value of Rs 5000, Vijay Sales will give an additional Rs 3,000 discount as part of the exchange offer.

If we combine all the offers together, customers will be able to get a total discount of Rs 14,000 on Apple iPhone 13 smartphone purchases. This means that you will be able to buy the latest Apple flagship smartphone for Rs just Rs 57,900.

Customers can also get cashback and exchange discount benefits on older iPhone models such as iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, as well. They can buy Apple iPhone 13, other Apple smartphones, MacBooks, AirPods, AirPods Pro, iPads, and Apple Watches, among other products, at discounted prices during the International Women’s Day sale on Vijay Sales. Also Read: World food prices in February at all-time high

Besides the guaranteed discount on products, customers can get additional cashback on purchasing products using credit and debit cards. Vijay Sales is offering discounts on the purchase of its products using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI cards. Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 3 may launch with THESE colours: Check storage options and more

