Apple iPhone SE 3 may launch with THESE colours: Check storage options and more

New Delhi: Apple's next 'cheap' iPhone SE 3 is expected to be released on March 8. Apple has confirmed a launch event on the same day at 11:30 PM IST, although specific product specifications are still unknown at this time. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 will have a similar form factor to the current iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 2 model and will be available in White, Black, and Red colours.

The Cupertino-based computer behemoth is also slated to begin mass manufacturing this month, with a projected shipping of 25 million to 30 million units this year. Apple is also expected to release the updated iPad Air 2022 and MacBook Air 2022 models.

Kuo mentions the iPhone SE 3 would support mmW and Sub-6 GHz 5G bands and be powered by an Apple Bionic A15 chipset in a tweet seen by GSMArena. Apple's latest iPhone 13 variants are powered by the same chipset. Customers will have three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

If you're not familiar, Apple does not allow iPhone owners to extend internal storage via microSD card, as many Android devices do. Because the latest iPhone SE 3 is reported to be comparable to the existing iPhone SE 2, we should expect a tiny 4.7-inch display and a single back camera. Other features could include a charging lightning connector, a single selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout, no face ID, a home button, and greater wireless connectivity.

A recent report also pegged the pricing of the iPhone SE 3 at around $200, which is roughly Rs 15,100. According to another estimate, the pricing is expected to be around $300. (roughly Rs 22,500). With a price tag of $200, Apple will most certainly seek to get more people to try out its 'ecosystem.'

However, this price choice may not be available in the Indian market because iPhones are normally more expensive in the country due to taxes and the company's high pricing decision. The iPhone SE 2 currently costs Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage capacity. Several e-commerce sites, however, sell the smartphone for less than Rs 30,000.

