Apple iPhone 13 selling with Rs 28,000 discount on online store; check offer price

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best selling smartphones in Indian and international markets. iPhone 13 is selling with a big discount on online stores. Other models in the iPhone 13 range - Apple iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple premium reseller iStore is offering impressive discounts on iPhone 13 and other devices in the range. But that’s not all. In addition to the discounts offered by the retailers, customers can get additional discounts or cashback on purchasing iPhone 13 or other smartphones in the series with select credit and debit cards.

Customers can also use the smartphone exchange offer to get an additional discount on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13. The amount of discount depends on the smartphone model and its condition.

Apple iPhone 13 selling with Rs 28,000 discount

Apple iPhone 13 was launched by the tech giant at a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, you can buy iPhone 13 128GB at just Rs 51,900 by combining multiple offers. You can get about Rs 28,000 discount on the smartphone purchase from the Apple India istore.

iStore is offering flat Rs 5000 discount on Apple iPhone 13. Customers can get Rs 5000 cashback for purchasing the smartphone via HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. Plus, customers can get additional discounts in exchange.

According to the official iStore website, customers can get about Rs 18,000 for trading in their old Apple iPhone XR 64 GB in good condition) on its partner websites – Servify or Cashify. Also Read: Infosys to shift services from Russia to other global centres amid Sunak row

Combining the discount, card cashback and exchange discount, customers will get a total off of about Rs 28,000 on Apple iPhone 13. This means that you will be able to buy the smartphone at just Rs 51,990 on iStore. Also Read: Google working on Android 13 to allow two carrier connections on one eSIM

