Apple iPhone 13 series expected to launch in September: Price may start with Rs 69,990

Apple is scheduled to launch its much-awaited iPhone 13 in the coming months and if we go by the rumours, the smartphone is expected to be almost similar to iPhone 12.

However, there are a few changes to the upcoming iPhone 13 series which include a smaller notch design, in-display fingerprint scanner, and portless charging.

In terms of price, Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 69,990 and that can go till Rs 1,49,990 for the top model.

In terms of specifications, the rumors suggest that iPhone 13 will be the first of its kind to have an in-display fingerprint scanner which is said to be a regular feature in the Android ecosystem. The smartphone is also expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, a combination of Touch and Face ID, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, up to 1TB of internal storage, and more.

The Apple iPhone 13 series will get an upgraded ultra-wide lens with an f/1.8 lens, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also revealed that only Pro models would get new cameras. This new f/1.8 lens will allow a lot more light to enter the lens, resulting in an overall crisper image.

Another report suggests that the iPhone 13 models are expected to get a LiDAR sensor, but there is no confirmation yet

The models that will be launched in September include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

