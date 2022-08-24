New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 14 series launch date is almost approaching. The coming month will be exciting for all tech enthusiasts. Ultimately, the much anticipated iPhone 14 series will be unveiled. Apple has remained mum about the specifics, but the rumours floating around as to what the company plans to unveil at its event next month. The iPhone 14 will undoubtedly be the star of the event, but a number of other products will also be on display.

Know everything that is coming besides the iPhone 14 from the Apple Watch Series 8 to the iPad and Mac. (Also Read: Jeff Bezos's FIRST hiring ad got viral, 28 years ago post got resurfaced)

Apple iPhone 14 series

The focus of the forthcoming event will be the iPhone 14 series. Apple will release four models as part of the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Leaks suggest that this year's new Apple A16 Bionic chip will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Also Read: Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade)

The design of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, is reportedly the largest change this year. As per the reports, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would forgo the notch, a defining feature of Apple design, in favour of a hole-punch display. Different renderings of this hole-punch design have been shown to us; it could be either pill-shaped or circular, like the majority of modern Android devices.

Apple watch series 8

Every year, Apple also releases the Apple Watch in conjunction with the iPhone. There are a number of new health functions that the Apple Watch Series 8 will include. A few sources have even suggested that the wearable may feature a new design that will give the Apple Watch an entirely different appearance.

Airpods Pro 2

There has been a lot of talk about Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro this year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will share many features with the original, but they could have an updated chip that will contribute to better audio quality. It's unclear whether the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will include a new design or retain the model that debuted in 2019.

10th Gen iPad

The display on the iPad 10th generation could be bigger than the 10.2-inch model. According to rumours, the new iPad will have small bezels, a Touch ID built into the power button, and a similar look to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.