New Delhi: Apple is ready for its third big event of this year. Apple is set to rolling out a range of devices including iPhone 14, Apple Smartwatch series 8, Airpods pro 2, etc. The event which is officially named as ‘Apple Far out Event’ will be a worthy to watch show today. It will begin at at 10:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe.

How to watch the live stream?

The Apple event live stream will be available on Apple.com. Besides, it will livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel and the Apple TV app. A recording will be available after the event in case you miss the live show.

What to expect from the event?

All eyes are set on the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, however, there will be other special devices that are going be launched in the event.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max special feature

According to macrumors, iPhones 14 Pro models could have a new pill-shaped and circular cutouts feature instead of a notch. Interestingly, there may have the one wider pill-shaped cutout, which might show privacy indicator – the orange and green dots will indicate when an app is actively using the the iPhone’s camera or microphone.

Satellite Connectivity

It may be expected that Apple will come out with satellite-enabled iPhone 14. A new technology that will enable sending messages in emergency without telecom network.

Apple Watch Pro

According to macrumors, Apple watch may have a larger 47 mm case size with a flat display. Earlier, all models were available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Earlier, Apple had two events – Apple Event on March 8 in which it rolled out all-new Mac Studio, iPad Air. After that, it hosted WWDC event on June 6 to introduce the Macbook Air, iOS 16, etc.