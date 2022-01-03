Apple iPhone 14 Pro expected to have 48MP lens, punch hole display and more: Check details here

New Delhi: The Apple 2022 debut is still about ten months away, yet the buzz surrounding the new products will continue until they are officially released. Since the announcement of the iPhone 13 series, tech writers have been speculating on the expected characteristics of the Apple iPhone 14 series.

According to recent rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro may ship with a 48MP main lens rather than the standard 12MP lens. Furthermore, some speculate that Apple may forego the notch display with the iPhone 14 series in favour of a punch hole display.

"The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is expected to ship with a 48MP sensor behind the main shooter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo," according to GSMArena. It's also been suggested that Apple's iPhone 15 launch in 2023 will include a periscope lens.

In the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple is now using a triple camera arrangement. All three lenses share the same 12MP+12MP+12MP arrangement, as well as a 12MP selfie camera. The A15 Bionic chip is used in the iPhone 13 series. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage are available on the iPhone 13 Pro.

According to rumours, Apple's next series would include a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple may possibly drop the tiny version in the iPhone 14 series.

Live TV

#mute