Apple iPhone 16 Launch: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus Get Massive Discounts; Check New Price

iPhone 16 Launch: Apple has announced significant price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in India at its 'It’s Glowtime' event in California. This has become a company trend, with prices of previous-generation iPhone models being cut almost every year after the release of new models.

It is also worth noting that in July, Apple announced a 3-4 per cent price reduction across various iPhone models after the Indian government cut duties on consumer electronics in the 2024 Budget.

iPhone 16 Launch Price In India:

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, and the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,44,900 in the Indian market.

So, if you're planning to buy a premium smartphone, you might want to check out the discounted prices of the iPhone 15 and other older models.

iPhone 15 Discount After iPhone 16 Launch

The 128GB variant, which was launched at Rs 79,900, is now available at a reduced price of Rs 69,900. Similarly, the 256GB variant, initially priced at Rs 89,900, has seen a drop in price and is now offered at Rs 79,900. The 512GB variant, originally introduced at Rs 109,900, has also undergone a price reduction and is now available for Rs 99,900.

iPhone 15 Plus Discount After iPhone 16 Launch

The 128GB variant, originally launched at Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 79,900. Similarly, the 256GB variant, which was priced at Rs 99,900 at launch, has been reduced to Rs 89,900. The 512GB variant, introduced at Rs 1,19,900, now comes at a revised price of Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 14 Discount After iPhone 16 Launch

The 128GB variant, originally launched at Rs 79,900, is now priced at Rs 59,900. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant, initially available for Rs 89,900, has seen a price reduction to Rs 69,900. Additionally, the 512GB variant, which was introduced at Rs 1,09,900, is currently offered at Rs 89,900. (Also Read: Highlights| Apple iPhone 16 Launch Price In India 2024: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Launched With Larger Display)

iPhone Model Variant Launch Price (Rs) Revised Price (Rs) iPhone 15 128GB 79,900 69,900 256GB 89,900 79,900 512GB 1,09,900 99,900 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 89,900 79,900 256GB 99,900 89,900 512GB 1,19,900 1,09,900 iPhone 14 128GB 79,900 59,900 256GB 89,900 69,900 512GB 1,09,900 89,900 iPhone 14 Plus 128GB 89,900 69,900 256GB 99,900 79,900 512GB 1,19,900 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus Price Cut After iPhone 16 Launch

The 128GB variant, originally launched at Rs 89,990, is now available for Rs 69,900. Similarly, the 256GB variant, which was initially priced at Rs 99,900, is currently offered at Rs 79,900. Adding further, the 512GB variant, introduced at Rs 1,19,900, has seen a price reduction and is now available for Rs 99,900.

You'll be surprised to learn that the iPhone 15 models remain strong performers and are expected to receive software updates until 2028. However, they lack several features found in newer models, including the action button, enhanced camera controls, the faster Apple A18 chip, an increased base storage of 8GB, AI support, a vertical camera setup for spatial video capture, longer battery life, faster charging speeds, and new colour options.