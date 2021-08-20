Apple iPhone owners facing THIS issue after the iOS 14.7.1 update

Apple iPhone users have been complaining a lot about the recent iOS update. The latest iOS 14.7.1 update has created a lot of trouble for iPhone users who updated their devices. The discussions on the Apple support forum showed that several users have been complaining that iOS 14.7.1 has broken their iPhones further creating a “no service” issue. Therefore, it has stopped users from connecting to their cell service.

Besides that, in Apple's support forum, users have been complaining about the issues on Apple’s developer forums as well. “I have an iPhone 11 and I have installed iOS 14.4.7 and since then I do not have the signal or cellular data. It is displayed ‘no service’ or ‘searching’. I tried a lot of things like: exchange the SIM, eSIM, reset network settings, erase all content and settings....same issues. It seems that it is hardware problem (motherboard) that Apple probably knows or this version of iOS has some bugs. Do you have any idea how to fix it except that proposed by our local service to buy a new phone?” a user complained on the Apple support forum.

This is not the first time that such complaints have occurred. Previously, there were reports of iPhone 6 to iPhone 12 devices that were affected by iOS updates.

Apple’s support page came out with a lot of solutions like rebooting, removing and reinserting the SIM card, etc, but unfortunately, none of the options seem to make the cut. Cellular service providers also have been unable to help.

iPhone users who are facing this issue will have to wait for Apple to roll out a patch. However, there seems to be no immediate solution for the existing problem.

