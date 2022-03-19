Apple iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 2022 now available in India with discount: Check price, features, offers and more

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 2022 has been made available in India. Both new Apple devices were introduced during the Apple Sprint event a few weeks ago. And the smartphones can now be purchased in India through both online and offline means.

The iPhone SE 2022 retains the previous model's design but employs the latest A15 Bionic chipset to provide top-tier performance and support for the 5G network. The iPad Air 2022 looks the same, but it now has the M1 CPU, which powers the iPad Pro series and MacBooks.

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 pricing in India starts at Rs 43,900 for the base model with 64GB of storage. There is also a 128GB model and a 256GB variation, which cost Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900, respectively. If you purchase the iPhone SE 2022 with an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI card, you will receive a Rs 2,000 immediate discount. You can also take advantage of unique no-cost EMI options and exchange incentives.

Apple iPad Air 2022 prices begin at Rs 54,900 for the Wi-Fi only 64GB edition. The 256GB variant is available for Rs 68,900. The Wi-Fi and Cellular model with 64GB and 256GB storage costs Rs 68,900 and Rs 82,900, respectively.

Buyers who use ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI cards can get a special cashback discount of Rs 4,000.

The iPhone SE 2022 has a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and a Touch ID sensor at the bottom. The phone is powered by an A15 Bionic CPU with 4GB RAM and storage options of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. The iPhone SE 2022 ships with iOS 15.4 out of the box. It has a single 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for FaceTime.

The iPad Air 2022 features a 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 23401640 pixels. It is now powered by the M1 chip and comes with the iPadOS software. Apple has enhanced the front-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to accommodate CenterStage. It retains the previous model's 12-megapixel rear camera. The iPad Air 2022 has 64GB and 256GB storage options that can be paired with either a Wi-Fi-only or a Wi-Fi + cellular model.

Live TV

#mute