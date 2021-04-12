हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE gets a massive price cut, sold at Rs 29,990 in Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE comes with an A13 Bionic chip like iPhone 11 series and at Rs 29,990, a customer can get the 64GB variant. For 128GB and 256GB internal memory, the customers will have to shell out Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. 

Apple iPhone SE gets a massive price cut, sold at Rs 29,990 in Flipkart

Apple’s most affordable iPhone, iPhone SE is being sold at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 29,990. Launched in India in 2020, it was priced at Rs 42,990.

Ecommerce platform Flipkart is giving discounts on several other smartphones and Apple iPhone SE is one of them which has witnessed a massive price cut.

Apple iPhone SE comes with an A13 Bionic chip like iPhone 11 series and at Rs 29,990, a customer can get the 64GB variant. For 128GB and 256GB internal memory, the customers will have to shell out Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. 

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and True Tone tech. 

For selfies and videos, iPhone SE comes with a 12MP camera sensor on the back and a 7MP camera on the front and it also supports  4K video recording at 60 fps. Besides that, it has features like Smart HDR for photos, portrait mode, wireless charging and  an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.  

 

