Apple iPhone SE available at Rs 15,599 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone SE 3rd gen launch

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy Apple iPhone SE, this could be the right time, as the smartphone is selling at an impressive discount on Walmart-owned e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The first generation iPhone SE (Red, 64 GB) is currently selling on Flipkart for as low as Rs 30,399, down from its listing price of Rs 39,900. The price of the affordable Apple smartphone depends on the colour and storage.

Now, customers can buy the smartphone for as low as Rs 15,999, buyers can use the smartphone exchange offer. The maximum discount a customer can avail of on buying iPhone SE smartphone on Flipkart is Rs 14,800.

Combining the exchange discount, customers can buy iPhone SE at just Rs 15,599. The offer could be a limited time deal, and the price of the smartphone could change anytime soon.

However, the price of the smartphone could come down in the coming days, especially with the upcoming launch of the third generation of iPhone SE 3rd generation smartphone in the ongoing month of March.

The first generation iPhone SE packs a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display and is powered by the A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural engine processor. The smartphone comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.

Apple iPhone SE is also water and dust resistant. The first generation iPhone SE supports 4G network, while the third generation of the iPhone SE smartphone is expected to offer 5G support. Also Read: Hero Electric unveils Eddy e-scooter that doesn't need license plate

According to media reports, Apple iPhone SE 3 could be launched at a price starting at $300 in global markets. However, in India, the smartphone could be launched at a price of more than Rs 30,000. Also Read: Fitbit recalls over 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches on burn hazard worries

