हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hero Electric

Hero Electric unveils Eddy e-scooter that doesn't need license plate

The electric scooter will be offered in two colours namely Yellow and Light Blue and would not require any license or registration.

Hero Electric unveils Eddy e-scooter that doesn&#039;t need license plate
Image for representation

One of India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers Hero electric has announced the launch of a new two-wheeler electric scooter for the Indian market. The new scooter is christened Hero Eddy with a design focused on easy usability.

Hero Eddy boasts features like Find My Bike, E-Lock, boot space, follow me headlamps, and Reverse Mode for a cleaner, and greener ride.  The electric scooter will be offered in two colours namely Yellow and Light Blue and would not require any license or registration. It is designed to make short distance runs pollution-free.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind an individual's conscious efforts to contribute towards a carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.” 

Also read: Meet Jeep's first-ever electric SUV; concept EV revealed ahead of 2023 launch

The scooter electric two-wheeler will be focused on assisting the users with short-distance commute. It also boasts carrying the company's 14 years of manufacturing electric vehicles. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hero ElectricEddye-scooterEV
Next
Story

Next-gen Ford Endeavour unveiled, gets new design and specs

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian attacks intensify on many cities of Ukraine