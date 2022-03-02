Hero Electric unveils Eddy e-scooter that doesn't need license plate

One of India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers Hero electric has announced the launch of a new two-wheeler electric scooter for the Indian market. The new scooter is christened Hero Eddy with a design focused on easy usability.

Hero Eddy boasts features like Find My Bike, E-Lock, boot space, follow me headlamps, and Reverse Mode for a cleaner, and greener ride. The electric scooter will be offered in two colours namely Yellow and Light Blue and would not require any license or registration. It is designed to make short distance runs pollution-free.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind an individual's conscious efforts to contribute towards a carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

The scooter electric two-wheeler will be focused on assisting the users with short-distance commute. It also boasts carrying the company's 14 years of manufacturing electric vehicles.

