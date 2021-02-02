Apple latest feature will unlock iPhone with your facemask on, here's how

NEW DELHI: Are you tired of removing your mask every time you need to unlock your iPhone? Worry not as this is about to change and won’t be a problem anymore. Apple has come out with a new feature with which you can unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask and without the hassle of typing a passcode! Here’s how:

You can unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch

With the newly released iOS 14.5 update, Apple users can now use their Apple Watch to unlock their iPhone. According to the tech website, The Verge, Face ID and biometrics will no longer be a requirement to open your phone after this game-changing update. So, you can easily unlock your iPhone while wearing your mask.

How will Apple’s new 'unlock' feature work?

According to reports, your Apple watch can only open your phone when both of them are close to each other and the iPhone cannot be opened when both devices are far away. Apart from proximity, there are other conditions that have to be met for this feature to work: Face ID should detect a mask, Apple Watch should be nearby or on the wrist, Apple Watch should be unlocked and have a passcode enabled. Users must also make sure to enable the wrist detection feature on the Apple watch to use the ‘unlock’ tool.

Is the new iPhone 'unlock' feature safe?

When you enable this feature, your phone will automatically unlock with your Apple Watch the next time you wear a face mask and bring your phone in front of your face. Apple has ensured this feature is safe as according to the update, you will receive a haptic feedback notification on your Apple Watch informing you that your iPhone was unlocked by the Apple Watch. You will also have the option to quickly “Lock iPhone” directly from that Apple Watch notification. It must be noted this new iPhone authentication cannot be used for purchases from the App Store and iTunes Store as passcode will be required before making any purchases even if the iPhone is unlocked.

The reason behind this update is the increased use of masks in our daily lives due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Since Face ID doesn’t work with a mask on, Apple decided to launch this update to solve this problem. However, this technology is not considered very safe by some users.

