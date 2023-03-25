Apple Mac Mini With M2 Chip Blazes Past All Windows Desktops For Indian Users

New Delhi: With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, the Mac mini is being used worldwide in so many different ways by professionals across the spectrum. In India, its fans can now take their experience to a whole new level with the latest offerings.



Apple has brought the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro silicon chips to its Indian users that packs more performance at a lower starting price (at just Rs 59,900 for the M2 model).



For a working professional or a creator at the home office or the studio, the Mac mini with the M2 chip is more versatile than ever. Is this your nirvana moment? Let us find out.



Mac mini with M2 features an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU. It will perfectly cater to users looking for super-fast performance and enhanced productivity.



With up to 24GB of unified memory and 100GB/s of bandwidth, activities like image editing in Adobe Photoshop are up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation.



M2 also adds ProRes acceleration to Mac mini, so tasks like video editing in Final Cut Pro are more than twice as fast.



The M2 model can also simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps.



When compared to the Mac mini with Intel Core i7, Mac mini with M2 offers up to 22x faster machine learning (ML) image upscaling performance in Pixelmator Pro.



It also offers 9.8 times faster complex timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro.