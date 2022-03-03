हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone SE

Apple March 8 Event: iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air likely to launch, here's what else to expect

The new iPhone SE will reportedly ask for USD 100 less than its predecessor, meaning USD 300 will be the starting price of the handset. 

Apple March 8 Event: iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air likely to launch, here’s what else to expect

New Delhi: Apple has announced its online event for March 8 but no hints have been given about what to expect.The next-generation iPad Air and the rumoured iPhone SE (2022) will reportedly be the centrepiece announcements.

As per GSM Arena, the information comes from one of the biggest Asian carriers as it received placeholder product images of the rumoured iPad Air and iPhone SE for this year. Companies send out press materials to carriers so that they can prepare product pages in advance.

The most recent rumour suggests that the new SE will ask for USD 100 less than its predecessor, meaning USD 300 will be the starting price of the handset. Also Read: LIC appoints Sunil Agrawal as CFO ahead of the mega IPO

It will, however, sport the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip powering up the current iPhone 13 generation. Also Read: iPhone 11 Price Cut: Apple smartphone selling for as low as Rs 32,100, check how

