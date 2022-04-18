Apple may discontinue iPhone 11 in 2022 for THIS reason

New Delhi: Apple is set to release the iPhone 14 series later this year. But now it has been revealed that the iPhone 11 series, which was released in September 2019, will be discontinued.

As per a report by iDropNews, the iPhone 11 is likely to be phased out this year due to its age and the fact that it competes directly with the iPhone SE 3 that was released earlier this year. For comparison, the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 49,900 in India, while the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 starts at Rs 43,900.

But that isn't the case. According to the report, Apple may also lower the price of the iPhone 12 series, which was released in 2020. In India, the series starts at Rs 65,900. The iPhone 12 is expected to be reduced in price to $599 (about Rs 45,672) from its current price of $999. (Rs 76,170). If this report is correct, the iPhone 12 might be priced similarly to the iPhone 11, giving potential consumers a more competitive choice of options.

According to the report, the iPhone 13 series is expected to be available for several years.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone Pro Max are expected to have a 6.7-inch display. They're expected to be powered by Qualcomm's A16 Bionic chipset and support 5G connectivity. The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature LTPO panels with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, according to reports.

In terms of cameras, the top Plus and Max editions of the series are expected to feature a triple back camera system with a 48MP primary sensor. The iPhone 14 series will also have a larger battery than the iPhone 13 series. According to reports, the company may also offer the series' top variants in a 2TB version.