topStoriesenglish2588096
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple May Not Release USB-C Version Of AirPods 3

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.

Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:34 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple May Not Release USB-C Version Of AirPods 3

New Delhi:  Apple is reportedly not planning to release a third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port, while the company may do so with the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3. (Also Read: SBI, HDFC Bank's Special FD Scheme: Check Fixed Deposits Plans Ending on March 31)

"I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2... By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he tweeted. (Also Read: WhatsApp Working On New ''Audio Chats'' Feature On Android)

Kuo`s comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.

The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an "Airpods Lite" version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they`ve become quite popular earphones, they`re not exactly cheap.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'