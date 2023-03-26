Apple May Not Release USB-C Version Of AirPods 3

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly not planning to release a third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port, while the company may do so with the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year.



According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.



"I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2... By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he tweeted.



Kuo`s comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.



The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods.



Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an "Airpods Lite" version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.



AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they`ve become quite popular earphones, they`re not exactly cheap.



According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023.