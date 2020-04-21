Apple Music soon in 52 new countries; App Store, iCloud being unveiled in other parts of world

New Delhi: US technology firm Apple Inc will be launching its major services such as the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Podcasts in 20 more countries, said The Verge report, adding that the Apple App Store will now be available in a total of 175 countries and regions. Music and other services will be available with interfaces in at least 40 languages supported by Apple.

Apple is reportedly expanding its services in the regions of Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceana. Apple Music will also be expanding to 52 new countries such as Algeria, Angola, Bhutan, Guyana, Jamaica, etc.'

Apple Music costs will range from as low as $3 to $11 monthly, with a six-month free trial period in the new countries.

The expansion ramps up the global presence of Apple Music, which has some 60 million subscribers, in its duel against market leader Spotify, which has more than 120 million paid users but is available in fewer markets around the world.

Apple Music holds about 19 percent of the global music streaming market, compared with 35 percent for Spotify and 15 percent for Amazon, according to Counterpoint Research.

The streaming music service has some 60 million songs and offers curated playlists along with a Beats 1 radio station.

Apple Podcasts has more than one million shows in over 100 languages. Apple's iCloud service is free but allows users to upgrade for extra storage.

According to reports, the US tech giant has been shifting its focus away from the iPhone -- the longtime revenue and profit leader for the company -- to what is considered a steadier financial stream in digital content and services including music, digital payments and apps.

Amid a softer smartphone market, Apple's iPhone accounts for only around half of its revenues, while new services and accessories are showing gains.

"We're delighted to bring many of Apple's most beloved services to users in more countries than ever before," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president for music and international content, is quoted by PTI as saying.

Apple has been working for some time on the expansion, but the move comes as consumers around the world are facing lockdowns and spending more time on their devices.

Last week, Apple unveiled a new entry-level iPhone, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleak economic backdrop.

The updated iPhone SE will start at $399, or less than half the price of its flagship devices.

Apple iPhone SE would be available in the United States and over 40 other countries and regions from April 24, but the new device is expected to be launched in India later.

Apple's second-generation affordable iPhone SE flaunts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

The updated iPhone SE comes a starting price of $399 or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices. It will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.