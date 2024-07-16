New Delhi: Apple has finally introduced the public beta version of iOS 18 after its unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Not just for iOS 18, the tech giant has also released the first public beta version of iPadOS 18, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and HomePod Software 18.

Apple's iOS 18 software update offers a new set of customisation options, new text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, and manage Mail inbox among others. While installing the iOS 18 Public Beta won’t erase any personal data, just to be on the safer side, make sure to back up all your data to iCloud or locally via the Finder app on a Mac.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

The iOS 18 public beta introduces a host of customization options and improvements. Users can now freely place apps on the home screen, eliminating the traditional grid-lock constraint, and allowing for a more personalized layout. The update also brings new tinting options for icons and widgets, adding another layer of personalization. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Which Smartphone Offers Best Camera Under Rs 15,000?)

The Photos app features a fresh layout, enhancing the user experience. Control Center has been redesigned to be more customizable, offering improved functionality. Additionally, dark mode icons are now available, expanding aesthetic options. Meanwhile, iPadOS 18 mirrors these enhancements, ensuring a consistent experience across devices. Notably, the iPad now includes a native Calculator app, addressing a long-standing user request.

WatchOS 11 And MacOS Sequoia

In the watchOS 11 public beta version, users will enjoy a new health-focused features like tracking "rest days" and Apple's "Vitals" app, offering instant insights into overnight health metrics. Meanwhile, Mac users will find the macOS Sequoia public beta useful for directly mirroring their iPhone screens onto their Macs, enhancing seamless device interaction."

iOS 18 Public Beta Eligible Devices:

iPhone SE 2nd Gen, iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here's How To Download Public Beta Of iOS 18

Step 1:

Register your Apple ID at beta.apple.com to enrol in the iOS public beta program.

Step 2:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 3:

Navigate to General > Software Update.

Step 4:

Look for the iOS public beta in the beta updates section and select “Download and Install.” The iOS 18 public beta is approximately 6.98 GB in size.

Step 5:

Once downloaded, tap on “Install.” Your iPhone will restart to complete the installation of iOS 18.