Apple’s iPhone 13 may come with a much smaller Face ID chip for a small notch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series is expected to launch later this year and if rumours are to be believed, iPhone 13 will have a major Face ID change which contributes to the shrinking notch.

According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple may shorten the size of the VCSEL chips by 40 to 50 percent for the iPhone 13 lineup. These are the same chips used in the 3D mapping tech in Face ID.

This could add more capabilities to Apple’s facial recognition system. The decrease in size of the Face ID chip could result in a small notch and will further change the position of the earpiece (which will shift to the top bezel) and the speaker grille, which is also expected to feature on the top bezel.

This will further result in minor design changes to its future iPad models that will support Face ID.

In terms of price, Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 69,990 and that can go till Rs 1,49,990 for the top model.

In terms of specifications, the rumors suggest that iPhone 13 will be the first of its kind to have an in-display fingerprint scanner which is said to be a regular feature in the Android ecosystem. The smartphone is also expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, a combination of Touch and Face ID, a high refresh rate, bigger batteries, up to 1TB of internal storage, and more.

The Apple iPhone 13 series will get an upgraded ultra-wide lens with an f/1.8 lens, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also revealed that only Pro models would get new cameras. This new f/1.8 lens will allow a lot more light to enter the lens, resulting in an overall crisper image.

