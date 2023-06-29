topStoriesenglish2628568
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple Seeks To Fend Off EU Antitrust Charge Triggered By Spotify At Hearing

The iPhone maker will set out its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their peers at national competition agencies at a closed hearing in Brussels.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Apple Seeks To Fend Off EU Antitrust Charge Triggered By Spotify At Hearing

New Delhi: Apple will on Friday seek to fend off a revised EU antitrust charge and possible hefty fine linked to claims it prevents music streaming companies such as Spotify from informing users of other buying options outside its App Store.

The iPhone maker will set out its arguments to senior European Commission officials and their peers at national competition agencies at a closed hearing in Brussels. (Also Read: College Dropout, Spent Several Years Working Odd Jobs, Now Earns Over Rs 45 Lakh/Month, Is India's One Of The Most Reputed Chefs)

EU antitrust enforcers earlier this year boosted their case against the company's so-called anti-steering obligations, but dropped an earlier charge against Apple's requirement that developers use its in-app payment system. (Also Read: Bumper Return Business Idea! Invest Rs 5,000 Once In This Post Office Biz Scheme, Earn Upto Rs 80,000/Month)

The Commission said the anti-steering obligations breach EU rules against unfair trading conditions, a relatively novel legal argument in an antitrust case.

Apple has said there is no merit in the case triggered by a Spotify complaint in 2019, pointing to the Swedish music streaming service's dominant market share in Europe, where Apple Music trails in third or fourth place in most EU countries.

Its other argument is that it has revised rules to allow reader apps such as Spotify and Netflix to include links to their website for sign-ups and user payments, allowing app developers to bypass its controversial 30% App Store fee.

Reader apps provide content such as e-books, video and music requiring payment at sign-up.

Spotify, which will also attend the hearing, urged a speedy decision from the Commission. The EU executive said it never comments on possible oral hearings or on their date.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad