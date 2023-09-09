Apple Set To End 2023 With 7% Market Share For iPhones In Android-Dominated India

New Delhi: Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are set to garner a 7 percent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market in India this year, latest data showed on Saturday, as the tech giant gears up to globally launch its flagship devices next week. Apple iPhone shipments grew 68 percent (year-on-year) in the country's first half of this year.

In the first half, Apple secured a 6 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market and dominated the super-premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) with a robust 63 percent market share, according to data from market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR). (Also Read: Zomato Delivery Executive's Heartwarming Ducati Ride Goes Viral - You Won't Believe What Happens Next)

CMR estimates the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter to hover around 65 percent, driven by an increased ‘Make in India’ initiative. iPhone domestic manufacturing in the country has significantly increased over the past four years. (Also Read: Prophet Muhammad Was 'Maryada Purushottam'; Bihar Education Minister Sparks Controversy)

In another push to its India manufacturing dream, Apple maker Foxconn started the local production of the next-generation of iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever.

A small set of ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 units is likely to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch. According to sources, other Apple suppliers in India like Pegatron and Wistron (being acquired by the Tata Group) will also assemble the iPhone 15 as soon as possible.

CMR anticipates a 25 percent YoY growth in iPhone shipments with the iPhone 15 series. iPhone 14 series shipments in the launch quarter were around 58 percent and iPhone 13 series were around 23 percent in the country.

“Apple has enjoyed a positive growth trajectory in India in recent years, with sales of its older generation iPhones steering growth. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is poised to maintain this growth momentum,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

However, its success will hinge on Apple's ability to effectively manage any potential production challenges and shipment delays with the 15 line-up, and especially the 'Pro' models, he added.

The market momentum for iPhones in India has been driven by the sales of the previous generation iPhones.

Apple is hosting its next big global product launch -- showcasing the fresh lineup of the iPhone 15 series -- on September 12. The tech giant is also expected to announce new Apple Watches at the event.