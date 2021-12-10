Apple to detect when iPhone parts needs repairing, here’s how

New Delhi: With iOS 15.2, Apple has added a new "iPhone parts and service history" feature to the iPhone Settings. This will provide users with more information about their gadgets in advance of Apple's upcoming self-service repair programme.

In November, Apple unveiled the self-repair service, which will be available next year. According to a support document initially uncovered by MacRumours, iPhone devices running iOS 15.2 or later will reveal whether any parts of the smartphone have been replaced, including the battery, display, and camera.

The iPhone parts and service history feature will be added to iOS 15.2, which is anticipated to be published this month. Depending on the iPhone model a user possesses, the new parts and service history section will provide different information.

Users will be able to see if the battery has been replaced on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and previous iPhone models. Users of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 can check if the battery and display have been replaced. Models of the iPhone 13 will, on the other hand, be able to show if a camera has been replaced.

If a part has been repaired with Apple parts and tools, users will see a "Genuine Apple Part" next to it in history, and they will be able to tap on it to get more information like the date of service.

If users utilise non-Apple components, the component will be labelled as "Unknown part." According to the support article, it will also reveal if the part has already been used, is installed on another iPhone, or isn't working properly.

