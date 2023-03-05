Apple To Launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro In Canary Yellow Colour This Spring: Report

New Delhi: There is good news for iPhone lovers as Apple is mulling to bring a new ‘canary yellow’ colour in its catalogue this spring between March and April. According to the Macrumours, it isn’t yet confirmed by the tech company in its update. But it is reportedly mentioned that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in Yellow.

Apple in every spring brings a new set of colours for its iPhones, which the users have awaited desperately every year. Apple brought new Green colours for the iPhone 13 series on March 8, 2022, and In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

Therefore there are speculations that new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in yellow colour will come this March or April. The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR's Yellow colour options were last available from Apple in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Although Yellow might be too close to the current Gold option for those devices, it's unclear whether Apple plans to introduce a new colour for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Midnight (black), Starlight (white), Product RED (red), Blue, and Purple are the current colour options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Two new product launches from Apple are anticipated before the month ends. A new Mac Pro tower and a 15-inch MacBook Air are included. Analyst Ross Young claims that in February, Apple's supply chain began making display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air. The expert predicts that Apple will release the new MacBook Air sometime in the first week of April.