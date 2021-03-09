हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple to launch kid-friendly podcast experience: Check how it works

Apple has collaborated with nonprofit organisation Common Sense Media to help parents find kid-friendly podcasts from its vast library of content.

For that, Apple has launched a new Kids and Family podcast experience that will feature shows appropriate for young listeners.

Common Sense Media will select each show featured, offering recommendations by age and collections like One More! for mysterious tales and action-packed dramas or Story Time for shows that transport listeners to new worlds.

Creators of children-centric shows who will be featured include Tinkercast, American Public Media, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Tumble, Highlights, WNYC Studios, Rebel Girls, and Nickelodeon.

"We are excited to launch this new experience with Apple Podcasts," Jill Murphy, editor-in-chief of Common Sense Media, said in a statement.

"This wonderfully curated collection of fun and engaging podcasts will help families take the guesswork out of finding shows that kids will love to listen to and provide a healthy alternative for entertainment time that everyone can enjoy," Murphy added.

