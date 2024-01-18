trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710848
Apple To Release These New Features For General Public Next Week

The Apple will announce a several new features, like Stolen Device Protection, as well as bug fixes to the iPhones users.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple To Release These New Features For General Public Next Week Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: The tech giant Apple will release iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 to the general public next week. iPhone users are expected to see a notification about the new software update on their iPhones and iPads between January 21 and 27, 2024. The latest updates will include new features like Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and bug fixes for the iPhones of beta testers and developers.

According to Apple, iOS 17.3 will be available for “iPhone Xs or later,” and iPadOS 17.3 will be available for “iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).” (Also Read: Apple Overtakes Samsung To Become Global Leader In Smartphone Market For First Time)

iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 Features

The latest update offers three major key features, including Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music, and Unity Bloom wallpapers.

First on the list is the Stolen Device Protection feature, designed to add a layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Second on the list is Collaborative Playlists, which allows multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist. iPhone users can leave animated emoji reactions next to songs in the playlist. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More)

The last one is Apple's Unity Bloom Wallpaper designed to support the Black community. While there is no confirmation if iPadOS 17.3 will offer Stolen Device Protection, it will come with the other two features.

