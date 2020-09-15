Apple Virtual Event today: How to watch live streaming and what to expect

New Delhi: Apple is going to kick off its virtual event on Tuesday during which the company is likely to announce a variety of products ranging from iPad to Apple Watch.

Some reports say that the Cupertino headquartered company may not unveil the 5G iPhone lineup this month.

Timings and How to watch live streaming

"Join us from Apple Park. September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT," an Apple invite said.

The event will be hosted virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event will be livestreamed through the Apple Events website and on YouTube.

What to expect

A new JPMorgan note forecasts Apple's product line-up with some striking features in the second half of the year, as per an IANS report. It includes a top-end Watch update with a blood oxygen sensor, cheaper 'Watch Lite' model to take on Fitbit, side fingerprint on a new iPad, launch of new Macs using Apple's in-house silicon and 5G iPhones that starts at $699, reports SeekingAlpha. The 5G iPhone lineup, however, could be launched in October.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which may include two premium variants.

The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple posted $59.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2020 third quarter that ended June 27, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago quarter, as iPhone sales beat the Wall Street estimates.

The iPhone sales were $26.4 billion, iPad revenue was $6.6 billion while Mac revenue reached $7.1 billion.

With IANS Inputs