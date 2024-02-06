trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718212
Apple Vision Pro: Here's List Of Features That Will Blow Your Mind!

Tech giant Apple has unveiled the Apple Vision Pro's availability in the United States this month. The premium device is available for purchase via Apple’s official store and website. 

Apple Vision Pro: Here's List Of Features That Will Blow Your Mind! Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Tech Giant Apple has recently rolled out the Vision Pro which marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mixed reality technology. Apple's Vision Pro runs on the VisionOS. This highly anticipated device not only complements other gadgets but has the potential to replace them altogether. 

Let's take a quick look at the five main features that make the Apple Vision Pro an X-factor 

EyeSight and Front Display

  • Apple Vision Pro eliminates the constraints of small screens, unlike traditional iPads.
  • Particularly advantageous for professionals needing a larger workspace for creative tasks or multitasking.
  • Virtual display can be expanded to any size, offering a highly immersive and flexible viewing experience.

Interface Shift

Adaptive Operating System

  • VisionOS provides a smooth and intuitive interface for users. 
  • The Apple Vision Pro is powered by the advanced VisionOS.
  • VisionOS is a versatile operating system designed to enhance the overall functionality of the device.
  • It supports a wide range of tasks.

Full-fledged iPad Alternatives

  • Apple Vision Pro complements other Apple devices seamlessly.
  • It has the potential to replace traditional iPads entirely.
  • Users can enjoy the benefits of Vision Pro's expansive virtual display.
  • Smooth app transition enhances user experience.
  • Vision Pro offers a versatile operating system.
  • Users are no longer confined to the limitations of smaller screens.
  • Marks a significant shift in how users perceive and utilize their devices.
  • Offers a more integrated and comprehensive solution to technological needs.

Efficiency

  • Enhances productivity by allowing users to switch between tasks on different Apple platforms.
  • Designed for seamless integration with iPhone, MacBook, and other Apple products.
  • Apple Vision Pro promotes collaboration with other devices.
  • Ensures a smooth flow of information and tasks across connected devices.

Notably, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has unveiled the Apple Vision Pro's availability in the United States this month. The premium device is available for purchase via Apple’s official store and website. However, YouTube is among the apps that are not supported natively by the headset for now. (Also Read: Realme Offers Valentine's Day Sale on Amazon; Announces Deals On Narzo Series; Check Bank Offers, Coupons)

It is suggested that the spatial computing device is one of the most expensive products in Apple's portfolio and it costs $3,499 (approximately Rs 2,90,000) onwards. 

 

