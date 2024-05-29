Apple Watch Series 8 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which Smartwatch Wins Your Wrist?

New Delhi: Apple Watch Series 8 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: In the fast-paced world of wearable technology, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are the biggest names. Apple's Watch Series 8 comes with its signature seamless ecosystem deeply entrenched in the iOS ecosystem, boasting advanced fitness features and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 packs cutting-edge health tracking features, a sleek design, and seamless integration with Android devices. If you are looking to upgrade your smartwatch, then this article will help you make an informed choice regarding which smartwatch aligns best with your lifestyle and preferences in the ever-expanding world of wearable tech.

Let's delve into a comprehensive comparison, dissecting features, performance, and user experience to determine the ultimate smartwatch champion.

Apple Watch Series 8 Specifications:

The Apple Watch Series 8 wearable is the successor to the latest-generation Series 9. The Square smartwatch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, offering displays of 1.7-inch and 1.9-inch respectively, with resolutions of 352x430 and 396x484.

The premium smartwatch wearable has a battery capacity of 308 mAh, providing up to 18 hours of usage. It runs on WatchOS 9 and is powered by the Apple S8 processor. The smartwatch is offered in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red colours, with interchangeable bands.

The device is equipped with GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters. It also supports calls, with microphone and speaker functionalities. The Apple Watch offers sensors which include an electrical heart sensor, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

Adding further, the smartwatch features emergency SOS and fall detection capabilities. For connectivity, it supports LTE, UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and multiple satellite systems, while offering 1GB memory and 32GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Specifications:

The round-shaped smartwatch comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant features a 1.3-inch display with a resolution of 432x432 Super AMOLED, while the 44mm has a 1.5-inch display with 480x480 resolution.

The battery lasts up to 40 hours with its Always On Display off, but with it on, it's up to 30 hours. The 40mm watch is loaded with a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm comes with a 425mAh battery. The smartwatch runs on WearOS 4 and is powered by an Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor.

The device comes in different colours: Graphite, Gold (40mm), and Graphite, Silver (44mm). Notably, the bands are interchangeable. It features GPS, water resistance up to 5ATM, and an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch supports calls, has a microphone and speaker, and includes various sensors for health tracking. For connectivity, it supports LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. It has 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage.

Apple Watch Series 8 Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Price:

The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 carries a price tag of Rs 29,999 in India.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartwatches wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.